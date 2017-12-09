A crucial discussion is to be held between the members of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) following last week’s development where one of its constituent parties decided to quit the alliance.

The Tamil Eelam Liberation Organisation (TELO) headed by Selvam Adaikkalanathan announced that it would quit the alliance and contest the upcoming Local Government polls along with an alliance formed by the EPRLF and TULF.

Accordingly, the meeting has been urgently called by the Parliamentary Group Leader of the TNA, R. Sampanthan to negotiate with TELO following its decision to quit. The meeting is scheduled to be held in Jaffna.

Leader of the EPRLF, Suresh Premachandran announced that they would form an alliance with the TULF to contest the polls. Accordingly, they are also set to negotiate with People’s Liberation Organisation of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE), another constituent party of the TNA headed by Dharmalingam Siddharthan, to join the new alliance.

However, General Secretary of the TNA, Mawai Senathirajah told the Nation that only TELO had officially informed the alliance of its decision.

It should be noted that EPRLF and TULF were both member parties of the TNA.