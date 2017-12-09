Police have arrested six individuals who were suspected be connected to the criminal gang allegedly responsible for the recent sword attacks on two individuals in Meesalai, Jaffna.

The suspects were reportedly arrested during a special operation carried out by the Police on Thursday night based on a tip-off. It was reported that the said members of the group were hiding in the Vaddukoddai area.

Police had recovered several sharp weapons including swords from the suspects.

The individuals were over the attack carried out on two persons using swords in the Meesalai area on December 4.The suspects were remanded till December 21 after being produced at the Mallakam court in Jaffna