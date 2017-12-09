Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has proposed a quick rehabilitation program to re-build a fishery harbhour in the former war torn area of Jaffna which has been cleared for civilian use.

The Myliddy fishery village was a restricted area during a civil war in the island which ended in 2009. The state information office said the harbhour and 54 acres of land was released for civilian use in July 2017, and displaced fishermen had now returned.

The Myliddy fishery harbour could also be used during the North-East monsoon season, the statement said.

Fishing in Sri Lanka’s northern waters were banned or restricted during the 30-year civil war leading to large scale poaching by Indian trawlers and other fishing vessels. (EconomyNext)