Hambantota District Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has said that the Joint Opposition would consider working with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) only if it terminates its relationship with the United National Party (UNP).

Rajapaksa made this comment on his official Twitter handle on Friday (8).

He said the Joint Opposition’s decision not to align with the SLFP-led government was a policy-based decision due to the agreement signed by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He added that they would consider working together if and when the SLFP faction in the government decides to terminate its relationship with the UNP.